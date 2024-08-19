Short Interest in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Drops By 7.5%

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 625,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of IMMX stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.