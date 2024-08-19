Short Interest in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Decreases By 13.1%

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LDTCW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.02. 45,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. LeddarTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

