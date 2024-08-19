Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Expands By 10.5%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDA shares. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.38. 17,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,514. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $95.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

