Short Interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Grows By 11.0%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. 52,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,216. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

