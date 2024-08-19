Short Interest in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Rises By 6.8%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 237,500,000 shares. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.23. 7,792,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,036,559. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.45.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 51,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

