Short Interest in Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Increases By 5.6%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.5 %
Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.29.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.