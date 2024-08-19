Short Interest in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Declines By 11.5%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 7,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $312,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 129,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $825,000. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.