Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ SGML traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 243,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

