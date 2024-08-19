SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) PT Raised to $9.00 at Scotiabank

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE SILV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 820,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.20. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.27.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,888 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 137.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,510,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2,768.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 429,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 297,365 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

