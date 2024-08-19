SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.80

Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities raised SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura raised SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

