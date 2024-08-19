Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Snap-on worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,571,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,847,207 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.0 %

Snap-on stock opened at $276.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.91. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

