Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Evercore ISI

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,570. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average of $156.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $8,358,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

