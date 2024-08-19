Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,329.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $0.43 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

