Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 1,329.13%.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SLGL opened at $0.43 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

