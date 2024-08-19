Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE SPMC opened at $20.00 on Monday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

