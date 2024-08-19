Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Susquehanna

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

SWN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008,439. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 80,916 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

