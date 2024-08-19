SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. 1,160,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

