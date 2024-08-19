SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.10

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 3402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,931,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3,439.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

