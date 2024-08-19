SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.25. 2,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,714. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $993.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

