Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Spire were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 197.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Spire by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth $2,233,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SR

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,202. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.