Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.17. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 450.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. Analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 270.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 999,166 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 224,859 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $157,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

