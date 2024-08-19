STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in STERIS were worth $173,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 44,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,985.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.7% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $232.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.63. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.