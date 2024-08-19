Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of LivePerson Call Options (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 1,813 call options.

LivePerson Stock Up 22.6 %

LPSN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.69. 5,476,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,874. The firm has a market cap of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.73. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,730 shares in the company, valued at $417,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $76,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,696 shares of company stock worth $220,795. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LivePerson by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.