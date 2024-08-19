Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,642 shares of company stock worth $2,714,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

