Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 947 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Paper by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,913,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $161,100 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $47.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

