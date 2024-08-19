Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $116,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 968.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 146,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

