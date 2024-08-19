Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,044,752 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $40,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Our Latest Report on TDOC

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,714 shares of company stock worth $472,714. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.