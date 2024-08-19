Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,231 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $89,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 422,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,278,000 after purchasing an additional 204,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $266.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

