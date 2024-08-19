Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $35,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $20,248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN opened at $89.53 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

