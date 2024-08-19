Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $36,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $281.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.44. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

