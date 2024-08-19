Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,561,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 449,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $90,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

