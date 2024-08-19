Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,167 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $121,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after buying an additional 296,771 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $149.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

