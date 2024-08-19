Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,462,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365,068 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,204,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

