Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,470 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $100,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $114.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

