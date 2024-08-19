Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $116.24 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $116,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after acquiring an additional 310,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $67.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

