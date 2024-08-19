Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $120.90 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,945 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $120,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after buying an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after buying an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $228.50 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.37.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.43.

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

