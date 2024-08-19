Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.84 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 256,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $35,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MRO opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.
MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.
Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
