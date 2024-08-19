Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.68 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,650 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Baxter International worth $37,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Baxter International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

