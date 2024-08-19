Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.33 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,378 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of International Paper worth $38,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $161,100. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

IP stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

