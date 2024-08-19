Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.39 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $38,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after buying an additional 431,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $76.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

