Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.02 Million Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $41,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.20 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

