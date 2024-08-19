Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.39 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SBA Communications worth $43,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $218.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.66. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.