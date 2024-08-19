Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $88.96 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $88,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Constellation Brands by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $245.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

