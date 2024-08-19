Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,897 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $110,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,309,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $22,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $210.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $224.06.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

