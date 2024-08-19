Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $41,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,830,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSL opened at $403.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.01.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

