Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $41,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $196.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.59.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

