Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 21,749 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,749 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $117,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $231.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.22.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

