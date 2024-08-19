Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,218 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $41,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $374.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

