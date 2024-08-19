Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,719 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $89,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $128.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.93 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

