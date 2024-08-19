Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,348 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $87,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $265.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,000 shares of company stock worth $46,797,270 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

